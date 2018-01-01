Vandal spray-paints 'black lives matter' on Fraternal Order of Police lodge

"Black lives matter" was spray-painted in large letters on the lodge's exterior.

Scroll for more content...

A police spokesperson also says the windows of an FOP van in the parking lot were broken out, and someone cut the wires to surveillance cameras.

Police think the incidents happened at around 4 a.m. Monday morning.

Despite the cut wires, there is still surveillance footage of the suspect.

The person in the video appears to be white, and is wearing a hoodie.

We'll have more on this story as it develops, and in our broadcasts Monday night.