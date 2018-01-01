In a letter, Jerry Brown invites President Trump to 'heart of California' in Central Valley

With President Donald Trump scheduled to visit Southern California on Tuesday, California Governor Jerry Brown has penned a letter directed at the President.

On Monday, Brown wrote a letter talking about previous presidents who have visited the Golden State.

He referenced President George W. Bush, who, according to Brown said, "For decades, California has been the place where the future happens first. Your continuing success is essential to the success of our national economy."

Brown also referenced visits by Harry Truman and Lyndon Johnson.

In his letter he said, "You see, in California we are focusing on bridges, not walls. And that's more than just a figure of speech."

"After you've examined your wall prototypes on the border, I invite you to head north to the Central Valley -- the heart of California. Here in cities like Fresno and Madera more than a dozen bridges and viaducts are being built for the nation's first and only High-Speed Rail line. We are already putting 1,700 Americans to work."

He went on to say, "We invite you to come aboard and truly 'Make America Great Again.'"