Woman looking for 'sweet and funny and cute' officer who booked her in Jeff Co. Jail

Are you a booking officer at the Jefferson County Jail? Were you working on Feb. 18? If so, you have a missed connection!

Scroll for more content...

A poster on Craigslist's 'missed connections' is searching for the "sweet and funny and cute" booking officer who 'made a few jokes' and seemed to be flirting while booking her last month.

So, if you booked a woman with long brown hair for driving on a revoked license you may have met your match!

"I was arrested on 2-18-18 for diving on a revoked license you were the one who did my booking at Jefferson county jail, u were sweet and funny and cute..you made a few jokes and it seemed like u were flirting...if u see this, id like to get to know you..i have long brown hair..if you think your him, tell me my name."