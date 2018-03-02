Northeast preps for 3rd winter storm in 10 days

Scroll for more content...

The northeastern United States is bracing for its third significant winter storm in less than two weeks, with the potential for heavy snow from New York to Maine.

The storm is poised to bring gusty winds, minor coastal flooding and areas of snow, heaviest in New England, the National Weather Service says.

The weather system caused severe weather across the Gulf Coast Sunday but Monday it is expected to move off the East Coast, and turn into a nor'easter, threatening areas further north.

The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories from parts of Northwestern Pennsylvania, New Jersey up through Maine.

The forecast calls for snow moving into the region Monday evening spreading into far northern Maine by late afternoon Tuesday. Localized amounts greater than 20 inches are possible in some areas, the NWS says.

It warned residents there could be difficult travel conditions during the morning commute on Tuesday.

Over 46 million are under a winter weather advisory or warning from the Tennessee Valley into New England including New York City, Boston, and Portland, Maine.

The National Weather Service's Boston office is forecasting 8 inches to a foot of snow for parts of Connecticut through western Massachusetts and up to 18 inches for eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island; however, a slight shift in track of the storm of 50 miles east or west could make a big impact to the amount of snow received.

If the nor'easter tracks closer to the coast, then stronger winds and coastal flooding may become issues as well.

The American model forecasts heavy snowfall for areas of New England and upstate New York, whereas the European model shows less snowfall. Still, both models agree there will be more snow on the way for the Northeast.

Philadelphia and Washington were under only a hazardous weather outlook in the overnight hours of Sunday into Monday.

On March 2, a powerful nor'easter that morphed into a "bomb cyclone" slammed much of the Northeast with heavy snow and rain, hurricane-force wind gusts, and significant coastal flooding. The storm left six people dead from falling trees, and about 900,000 people lost electrical power.

As residents were still digging out from that snow, a second storm hit the Northeast late last week. The storm dropped heavy, wet snow in areas west of Interstate 95, leaving feet of snow in some areas. One 88-year-old woman died Wednesday when a tree fell and struck her in Suffern, in southern New York, police said.

This winter's snowfall totals so far sit around the annual average at this point for the major Northeast hubs of Boston, New York and Philadelphia, according to the National Weather Service.