Woman wants to walk and pray in all of the lower 48 states

One woman has made it her goal to walk and pray in all of the lower 48 states.

Lyn Hanush started her fifth prayer walk on July 4, 2017 in Maine.

After some time in New York, Lyn decided to start the southern leg of her journey.

It started in Mississippi.

She's currently finishing up her final days in Louisiana.

Today was Lyn's 242-day walking, she was making her way through Greenwood.

She says she's got a long way to go to complete her mission.

"We're just in the early stages still because we figure this walk will take three to four years, may be longer," said Lyn.

Lyn calls her fifth prayer walk GPS, for go pray serve.

She says this time she's taking her time walking, some days she'll walk 10 to 12 miles.

"I just am a little slower because I'm older", said Lyn.

This trip is also different because she has two new partners her son Darrol and Miss Pearl, the bulldog.

Darrol says it's an honor to join his mom.

"Believe it or not, I'm not a walker, but before this whole walk, I just started walking for some reason, but I know it's all in God's plan he was just getting me ready for this walk", said Darrol.

Lyn says she prays for an end to violence in our country.

Darrol says this walk is helping him overcome personal problems.

"On the walk, what I see more than anything, I see what's in me and how I'm growing through it and things that I need to deal with," said Darrol.

Although the trip has been positive for the mother and son, Lyn says this may be the end.

"This is probably the last trip, honestly. I've enjoyed every walk, and every walk has been a little bit different, but I also feel like God has some other things for me to do," said Lyn.

Lyn and Darrol hope to be in Texas by Monday.

They say if you see them on their journey, stop and pray with them.