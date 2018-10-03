Construction worker dies in Sandy after concrete pipe falls on him

A construction worker died after a piece of concrete piping fell on him at a construction site, police said Friday.

Russell D. Andrews, 46, of Salt Lake City, died in the accident, Sandy police said. The accident took place at about 2:30 p.m. near 11450 S. 1000 East, police said.

The man was working in a trench when a piece of equipment malfunctioned, causing the piece of piping to fall on him, according to Sandy Police Sgt. Jason Nielsen. He did not specify what type of equipment malfunctioned.

There were a handful of construction workers at the site, and they were able to lift the piece of piping off of the man, Nielsen said. They performed life-saving measures to try to save the man, but he died before first responders could arrive on the scene, Nielsen said.

The piping weighs an "extreme amount," Nielsen said. The site is a business construction area.