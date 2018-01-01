Four Men Accused of Robbery As Fake Cops

Berwick police said it happened at 1300 Fairview Avenue late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning: four men impersonating cops showed up.

Those men questioned two people outside the home, zip-tied their arms behind their backs and then went inside.

Once there, two people inside were also restrained, their hands zip-tied behind their backs.

A pregnant woman and her baby were in the home, too.

"That's insane, I couldn't imagine I mean I heard sirens and stuff earlier up there, but wow," said Jennifer Myers, who lives nearby.

According to court papers, the phony police started to take tools out of the house.

At one point, one of the men pointed a gun at a victim and threatened to shoot.

One of the victims managed to get free and call the real police.

Berwick cops arrived, the four fake officers ran off.

A short time later, Berwick police arrested brothers Francis and Damon Magnuson and later 17-year old Jordan Bafile.

Those three say a man named Joshuah Depew came up with the plan after his tools were stolen.

Depew suspected someone in this house took the tools and so he took matters into his own hands with the help of the Magnusons and Bafile.

"You hear about it in Wilkes-Barre, people imitating cops, pulling over cars all the time and everything else," said John Krisanda of Berwick.

"I'm terrified like there's a lot of children in this neighborhood, I have a 9-year old myself. Just knowing that it's a block away is frightening," said Desrae Holden, a neighbor.

Friday night, Berwick police were still searching for Depew. The other three accused are locked up in the Columbia County jail.