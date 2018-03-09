Witherspoon, Rippon meet on Colbert

Scroll for more content...

The world needs a Reese Witherspoon/Adam Rippon buddy movie, like, yesterday.

The actress and the Olympian met Wednesday on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and it was predictably adorable.

Witherspoon started the lovefest after she tweeted "Reason #1 to Watch #WinterOlympics2018 :

ADAM RIPPON @Adaripp" about the champion figure skater during last month's Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Rippon responded with his own tweet.

"Quick movie idea for you: You (played by you) tweet me in the middle of the night at the Olympics and I (played by me) die immediately," he wrote in part. "Thoughts?"

The pair were instantly smitten after being introduced Wednesday by Colbert.

"This is meant to be," Witherspoon said, after hugging Rippon. "This is the relationship the world's been waiting for."

And the love didn't stop there.

"You smell really good," she told the athlete. "You're more handsome in person than on the ice."

It was a thrill for Rippon as well.

"I really needed this today because before I got here today my life was in shambles," he said. "I was getting dressed because I wanted to look my best for you, and I lost a button."

Witherspoon even got to hold Rippon's Olympic bronze medal.

Rippon told Colbert of how he first came to admire the actress.

"I think when I watched 'Legally Blonde,' he said. "That was it, that's when I fell in love."