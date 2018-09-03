Police to honor 8-year-old who lost battle with cancer

This weekend, St. Charles County police will give a little girl who lost her fight with cancer a big honor.
Scroll for more content...
Eight-year-old Sydney passed away last week after her three year fight with cancer.
During her fight, she made a big impact on the St. Charles County Police Department.
In fact, she was even named honorary police chief for a day.
And now she'll be laid to rest with full police honors.
The procession for Sydney is Saturday morning going from Manchester to Wellsville, a 74-mile stretch.