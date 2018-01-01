Smart glasses open up new opportunities for vision-impaired

Everybody knows an extra set of eyes is always helpful.

Scroll for more content...

Now, folks at the Dallas Lighthouse for the Blind are experiencing it first hand.

"The smart glasses we have has a video camera in the front which connects to a hotspot device that person carries with them" said Emily Hill from Aira. "If they don't want to deal with all of that...they can always use the camera on the back side of the cell phone, kind of like FaceTime, and then do it that way as well."

With just a tap of a button, these glasses can open up a new world of possibilities for those who are vision-impaired, as trained Aira agents help describe everything from restaurant menus to ultrasounds.

"I've actually gone through the airport as well, all by myself," said Al Rodriguez who uses the service. "At first, I was real scared; but they showed me they were very helpful."

So what's next for explorers like Al who have a subscription to the service?

"I want to try either Hawaii or a cruise," he said.

Aloha, homie!