Tree workers are busy after Winter Storm Elsa

Clean up is underway in New Haven county following Winter Storm Elsa.

Wet heavy snow brought down trees and wires across towns like Hamden.

Crews spent Thursday deciding which downed trees take priority over others.

"I remember looking at the tree and thinking that thing's going to go down tonight," said Angela Martin, as she referred to a massive hemlock tree that ended up on her roof Wednesday night.

"We heard a crack and then the house shook and we went out of the house like we were escaped convicts," Martin said.

Two nor'easters in one week's time brought down trees and kept companies like K&J Tree Service out of Hamden and Norwalk slammed all week.

After spending the night in the basement to keep safe, Martin watched as a worker secured to a crane was lifted to the roof to begin removing the tree in sections.

"Like the one behind us here with a tree on the house becomes a priority versus just a tree on the ground," said Ed Grant, of K&J Tree Service.

K&J had six crews out in different parts of town. A job like the one in Hamden required four technicians.

"With the heavy wet snow and created more problems for homeowners," Grant said.

A second log truck will follow to pick up wood that can't get chopped up in this first round.

"A lot of the pine trees, spruce trees. They hold that heavy wet snow and it uproots them," Grant said.

In this case the homeowner decided to cut down the top of a standing tree to avoid a future situation.

Grant says it's good to do preventative checks before storms rather than take a chance with snow and wind.