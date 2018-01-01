Arrests made in Missoula convenience store shooting

Two people have been arrested a double shooting at a Missoula convenience store earlier this week.

Scroll for more content...

Missoula Police say Ivory Brien, 19, and Chase Munson, 18 -- who are both listed on the University of Montana student roster -- are now behind bars.

Two people were shot early Tuesday morning at the South Avenue Market at the intersection of Higgins and South avenues in Missoula.

According to a news release, the UM Police Department received information related to the shooting incident and passed it on the Missoula Police detectives. Search warrants were then served on Wednesday evening at the Miller Residence Hall.

The investigation continues, but there is no public safety threat to the community or to UM students or staff, according to Sgt. Welsh. Missoula and UM Police -- along with the Missoula County Sheriff's Office -- are continuing to investigate the double shooting.

The victims were the only two people in the convenience store at the time of the shooting.

One of the victims was an employee who was treated and released from the hospital. The other victim, who was not an employee, remains in the hospital with unknown injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at (406) 552-6300.