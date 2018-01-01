Threat investigated at Charlo schools

The Charlo School District is the latest in Western Montana to have threats made towards it.

Scroll for more content...

A note was found by the head custodian of the school containing a bomb threat, and Superintendent Steve Love was immediately notified. The school day was then canceled by Love, who then notified the Lake County Sheriff's Office shortly after 7 a.m.

Deputies searched the school grounds and came away with nothing.

Staff was already at the school, but students had not arrived yet and some were in route.

"Students were not at the school yet," Love said. "It was before school started. Bus routes were already on the way to school, so we kept them in the buses, notified parents via our communication and then got the bus route kids home."

An investigation into who wrote the threat is ongoing and Lake County Sheriff Don Bell said they are using school surveillance footage to help them with their search.