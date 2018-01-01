Shelter gives homeless teens a home and bright future

Izell Bennett and Kim Hinkle run Kyle's Place, part of Journey to Dream, or JTD. It's a home created specifically for homeless teens who've fallen through the cracks.

Kyle's Place is the only homeless shelter in Denton County to house and care for kids between 14-18 years-old.

The homes are complete with all the amenities; a comfortable place for students to live and pursue meaningful futures. While living here, they work with mentors who help with life skills, family counseling, and access to community resources.

"The biggest thing for us is just helping them achieve a strong support system number one because we know we won't be here in five years for Christmas or Thanksgiving so it's important that they know how to develop that," Hinkle says.

They help hurting kids, whether it's through CPS cases, family dynamic situations, or kids who simply don't have a home. After leaving Kyle's Place, teens have the skills to confidently put one foot in front of the other toward a bright future.

Joyce is now a worship leader and credits journey to dream for showing her that she's never alone.

Jahmaol graduated college in 2015 and founded his own ministry and nonprofit called '2 talented'.

this organization mentors at risk students.

Kyle's Place does much more than provide a safe place to live. They mentor students in all aspects of their lives and help them find their purpose and passion. If you would like to get involved, visit journeytodream.com to find out more, along with about donation and volunteer opportunities.