A woman convicted of running a man who she called her "sugar daddy" down with her vehicle at his home in Marietta in 2016 has been sentenced to prison.

Junmakia Racquel Henley, 47, was sentenced to 25 years, with 15 to be served in prison and the rest to be served on probation for the incident that happened on March 5, 2016.

Police say Henley met the unidentified man in the electronics section of an area Walmart location and the two began dating. The man bought several gifts for Henley and took her out to dinner but after about a week, police say he grew tired of it and asked her to leave.

On March 5, 2016, the man was escorting Henley to her vehicle when she accelerated towards him and he ended up on the hood. She put the car in reverse and the man fell to the ground before Henley accelerated again and ran him over and fled the scene.

The man had a cell phone on him and called police. Officers caught up with Henley the next day and she denied that the incident occurred. During an interview with police, Henley referred to the victim as "what's his name."

Henley was later convicted on charges of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, aggravated battery, and felony hit and run.

She was sentenced to prison on Monday.