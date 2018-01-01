Chrissy Teigen mourns death of beloved dog Puddy

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are mourning the loss of a four-legged member of their family -- their beloved dog, Puddy.

Puddy, an English bulldog, recently passed away after almost ten years with the couple, Teigen said in an Instagram post.

"Today our baby, Puddy, has gone on to the pup heavens," the pregnant star wrote. "10 years ago, on May 30th, I found the dog that would be there for us through every up, down, new house, new city, new tour, new travel. He welcomed new pups and loved on new babies and new bellies. He was there for everything."

Teigen and Legend got Puddy during their first year of dating, the cookbook author said.

Puddy and his "wife" Pippa have made frequent cameos on Teigen's social media over the years.

In light of Puddy's passing, Teigen shared pictures from Puddy and Pippa's wedding celebration.

"It's true what they say. We are their entire lives and it is the greatest shame that they can only bless us with a short spark of time in ours," she wrote. "I always knew I would lose a piece of me when he left us. I feel the hole now."