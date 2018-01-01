Touching video shows man propose to girlfriend thousands of feet up in the air

A couple is engaged after a boyfriend took his nervous girlfriend high in the sky in a small plane.

"I wrote out my will on my phone hoping someone would find it if we crashed," said Brielle Moon, who has been dating her boyfriend Cody Benham for seven months.

Once in the air, Benham, who has been flying with Utah Valley University's aviation program since August, decided to take an even bigger, and arguably scarier, leap.

"I looked back at him and he just has the ring right there," Moon said.

"She put the ring on- I don't think she ever says yes in the video but I'll take it as a yes," Benham said.

The mid-flight proposal wasn't the only surprise for Moon.

"We were pulling around and I saw my dad's truck and one of my siblings was standing there waving," she said.

The family rushed to embrace the two as they touched down, and Moon's family took in the engagement ring from the two's sky-high proposal.