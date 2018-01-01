Arizona teachers wearing red Wednesday to protest low teacher pay

Teachers across Arizona will wear red to school Wednesday to protest low teacher pay and benefits. This is part of a national movement for better pay and benefits. Teachers say low pay has really fueled the teacher shortage crisis across the state.

Scroll for more content...

Thousands of teachers in Arizona have joined a Facebook group called Arizona Teachers United for Wednesday's protest.

Many are posting their support using #WearRedforEd.

Protests started last week in West Virginia, and school was canceled for more than a week because teachers walked out over low pay.

There, the state's Governor and Legislature approved a raise, but it was stopped by the Senate.

Next Wednesday, education groups from across the state including the Tucson Education Association will visit the Capitol to rally in front of legislators.