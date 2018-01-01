Arizona teachers wearing red Wednesday to protest low teacher pay

Teachers across Arizona will wear red to school Wednesday to protest low teacher pay and benefits. This is part of a national movement for better pay and benefits. Teachers say low pay has really fueled the teacher shortage crisis across the state.
Thousands of teachers in Arizona have joined a Facebook group called Arizona Teachers United for Wednesday's protest.
Many are posting their support using #WearRedforEd.
Protests started last week in West Virginia, and school was canceled for more than a week because teachers walked out over low pay.
There, the state's Governor and Legislature approved a raise, but it was stopped by the Senate.
Next Wednesday, education groups from across the state including the Tucson Education Association will visit the Capitol to rally in front of legislators.