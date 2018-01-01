Elitch Gardens announces new free season pass for kids ages 3 to 5

Starting this year, kids up to 5 years old can get into Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park for free.

The park is offering a new season pass specifically for kids called the Pre-K Pass. The free pass covers kids from 3 to 5 years old (kids ages 2 and under are already free) and offers unlimited entry to the park all season long. Without the pass, regular admission applies.

Parents who want to get a Pre-K Pass for their kids should be aware of a couple deadlines: Registration is required online at elitchgardens.com/pre-k by May 20 and passes must then be activated at the park by June 24 (you'll need a birth certificate or passport with the child's age in order to activate the pass).

Adult season passes also are available now for $69.99. Unlike the Pre-K pass, an adult season pass offers free parking.

Elitch Gardens opens to the public on April 28.