Texas poised to send its first 2 Latinas to Congress

After Tuesday night's Texas primaries, two Democratic candidates are likely to make history later this year by becoming the first two Latina politicians elected to the US Congress from the Lone Star State.

Former El Paso County Judge Veronica Escobar is projected to easily take the Democratic nomination in the race to represent the state's 16th Congressional District, winning more than 60% of the vote.

Both candidates won in safe Democratic districts, meaning they are likely to win their general election matchups in November.

"I'm so honored to be your Democratic nominee, El Paso!" Escobar wrote on Facebook Tuesday night. "We're going to make history by electing the first Tejana to Congress in November, and I couldn't have done it without all of you!"

In Texas' 29th Congressional District, state Sen. Sylvia Garcia also declared victory with more than 60% of the vote.

"This was for Latinos who, for too long, have sat on the political sidelines while the President sits in the White House blaming all of our problems on immigrants," she said Tuesday of her presumed victory, according to the Houston Chronicle.

The El Paso-area 16th district has been represented by Democrat Beto O'Rourke since 2012. He is vacating his House seat to challenge incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz for the US Senate. The Houston-area 29th district has been represented by Democrat Gene Green since 1992. He announced his retirement in November 2017 and has endorsed Garcia as his successor.