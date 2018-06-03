Man sentenced for 2013 shooting that killed innocent bystander

The Erie County District Attorney's Office has announced 36-year-old Leron Bailey was sentenced to 65 years to life in prison.

In 2013, Bailey fired several shots into a vehicle parked at the corner of Stevens Avenue and East Ferry Street. The bullets hit the man in the driver's seat in the chest and struck the woman in the backseat in the heart.

According to police, the man was the intended target of the shooting. He received medical treatment and recovered, while 20-year-old Diamond Toler was killed.

In January 2018, a jury found Bailey guilty of second degree murder, second degree attempted murder, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.