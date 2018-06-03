Bumble is banning photos with guns from its dating app

If you're trying to offer tickets to the "gun show" on Bumble, it's going to have to be of the muscle tee variety only. The dating app is banning photos with guns from its platform.

Bumble is a dating app designed for women to make the first move. The app includes a "Bumble BFF" mode to meet friends and a "Bumble Bizz" mode to network and make career connections.

"As mass shootings continue to devastate communities across the country, it's time to state unequivocally that gun violence is not in line with our values, nor do these weapons belong on Bumble," the company said in a blog post on Monday.

Starting Monday, the app began "moderating all new and previously uploaded photos for the presence of guns," according to the post. This moderation excludes photos of military personnel or law enforcement in uniform.

This initiative comes amid a nationwide call for gun control. Many businesses have taken stances by cutting ties with the National Rifle Association.

"Online behavior can both mirror and predict how people treat each other in the real world. Bumble has a responsibility to our users and a larger goal to encourage accountability offline," the company said.

Bumble is donating $100,000 to March For Our Lives, which was organized by survivors of the Parkland school shooting on February 14.

"We stand with them, and join them in working towards a non-violent future," the company said.