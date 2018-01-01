Man accused of beating his girlfriend with hammer appeared in court

A man accused of beating his girlfriend with a hammer appeared in court Monday.

Kristopher Kalani kept his head down much of the time, he's charged with second degree attempted murder.

During Kalani's initial appearance, his attorney asked to lower his bail, but the judge decided to keep it at $200,000, given the nature of the crime.

Court documents reveal when police looked at the victim's car on Farrington Highway outside an known game room, they found "blood on the inside and outside" of her car and "several teeth on the ground."

Documents also show she not only had missing teeth, but suffered "punctures to her right cheek," "bleeding from her right eye," "a fractured jaw," "possible brain hemorrhaging" and "possible internal bleeding".

The victim was first sent to Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center but had to be transferred to the Queen's Medical Center.

The victim is still listed in critical condition at Queen's, and her family is holding out hope for a full recovery.

While she was being transferred, the victim told police that her boyfriend was the person who beat her and revealed he was Kristopher Kalani.

Court documents show Kalani turned himself in at the Kapolei Police Station and admitted to police he "got into an argument" with his girlfriend and "did something "bad."

Kalani was just recently released after serving ten years in another manslaughter case on the Leeward Coast.