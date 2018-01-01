Natty Boh launches first new beer in 30 years

For the first time in 30 years, National Bohemian is rolling out a new beer.

Scroll for more content...

The Baltimore business announced on Tuesday they are releasing their Crab Shack Shandy. The new golden lager is infused with lemon and orange zest with notes of roasted malt flavor.

"We are incredibly excited to introduce Crab Shack Shandy," said C-Mo Molloy, Natty Boh brand manager and Baltimore native. "Natty Boh has been a staple of this region since 1885, and our hope is that the Crab Shack Shandy will continue to build upon that legacy. We worked hard to create a brew for the summer season that truly represents the same laid-back, 'pleasant living' philosophy that the Chesapeake region is known for.

And Mr. Boh himself even says, "Oh boy, what a shandy! Shore is good!"

Crab Shack Shandy will be available in 16 oz. can six packs for $8.99 and 12 oz. can 12 packs for $14.99 in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Virginia, and D.C. The beer will be available until September.