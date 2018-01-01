Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Jimmy Kimmel sent Guillermo to the Oscars red carpet again, and he didn't disappoint

Only Guillermo, Jimmy Kimmel's longtime faithful TV sidekick, could get Mark Hamill to sign a DVD of "How to Lose a G...

Posted: Mar. 6, 2018 1:30 PM
Updated: Mar. 6, 2018 1:54 PM

Only Guillermo, Jimmy Kimmel's longtime faithful TV sidekick, could get Mark Hamill to sign a DVD of "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days," Kumail Nanjiani to give him $100 and Oscar Isaac to do a shot with him out of a shoe, all in one night.

Scroll for more content...

But, then again, there aren't a lot of people like Guillermo on the Oscars red carpet.

For the second year in a row, Kimmel unleashed his fun-loving celeb-whisperer upon the biggest red carpet of the year, with delightfully candid results, including the viral meet-cute between Tiffany Haddish and Meryl Streep.

Red carpet reporters should take note: Perhaps it never hurts to come armed with two shoe-shaped flasks full of booze.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events