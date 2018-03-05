Becca Kufrin says Arie Luyendyk Jr. didn't mean to break her heart

"The Bachelor" lived up to its dramatic promises on Monday night.

Scroll for more content...

In case you haven't caught up, "Bachelor" Arie Luyendyk Jr. called off his engagement to Becca Kufrin to be in a relationship with runner-up Lauren Burnham.

Kufrin has has now opened up about the experience and said she doesn't think that Luyendyk Jr. changed course to hurt her.

"He's a good person, I don't think he's a monster and purposely did this to hurt me and make me feel this way. But it's just the result of his actions," Kufrin told People. "I don't think he did it maliciously to break my heart."

ABC had said the finale would "rock " 'Bachelor Nation' to its core," and they were right.

Related: Arie Luyendyk Jr. shocks viewers in 'Bachelor' finale

During the "After the Final Rose" special on Monday, Kufrin called the emotional and tearful breakup "brutal."

Part two of "After the Final Rose," featuring Luyendyk Jr., Burnham and Kufrin, is scheduled to air Tuesday night.

In a recent interview with E!, Luyendyk Jr., said he hopes viewers will "understand me a lot more" after they get over the initial unexpectedness of his decision.

"This is my journey, and this is about finding a lasting love and that road is not always the easiest," he said. "It's all about the ending and finding that person for yourself and that's the important part. I'm very happy."