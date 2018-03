Scroll for more content...

(CNN) -- Nashville Mayor Megan Barry announced her resignation at a news conference Tuesday morning after she admitted to felony theft. Barry pleaded guilty earlier Tuesday morning. "My time today as your mayor concludes," Barry, a Democrat, told reporters, thanking the support staff she's worked with during her tenure. "I sincerely hope and believe that my own actions will not tarnish or otherwise detract from all of the great work they do," she continued.