Wheatmore High School student accused of making list of students to harm has been prohibited from campus

A high school student in Randolph County has been prohibited from school after authorities said the student made a list of other students to harm.

Scroll for more content...

The unidentified student attended Wheatmore High School in Trinity and has not been back to school since authorities learned about the list, according to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.

The students on the list attended Wheatmore High School and Trinity High School, according to deputies. Their parents have been notified.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office said it is taking precautions to ensure the safety of all students attending Randolph County schools.

Sheriff Robert Graves posted the following message to Facebook on Friday:

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office and the Randolph County School Administration received information that a Wheatmore High School student had disclosed a list of students they intended to harm. Due to the serious nature of this list, action was taken to prohibit the student from returning to any campus and notify the parents of those students on the list. The list was comprised of both Wheatmore and Trinity High School students. The list was not found on any campus, was not transmitted to any person and the student that made the list has not been on any campus since the information was located.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office and the Randolph County School Administration have taken every precaution to ensure the safety of ALL students attending Randolph County Schools. The student's parent has also been cooperating with every aspect of the investigation. The Randolph County Sheriff's Office has been working diligently with the District Attorney's Office since learning this information. The investigation is ongoing and details we are providing are limited to this initial release, including the names of those involved.