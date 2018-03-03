The signs blocking the on-ramp for Interstate 380 said roads closed, so drivers had to find another way to get to where they're going in the Poconos.

For some, it meant waiting in long lines of traffic until PennDOT crews could clean up the roads.

After three hours stuck on Interstate 380, Paul and Sharon Mercier decided that meant pulling out the trusty map to find their way home.

"We had no clue where we were. Out here in nowhere so to call AAA and we had no markings to be able to tell them," said Sharon Mercier of New Hampshire.

"I was on 380 South and the traffic stopped and the cop told us to go down I got stuck and five guys ended up pushing me out and I ended up here," said Karen Hymes of New York.

Many including Karen Hymes, were stranded at the service station near Gouldsboro.

With nowhere else to go and an interstate in disarray drivers ended up staying in their cars overnight.

Once the storm subsided, it was time to clean off their cars and wait for the interstate to reopen.

"You know it was on us and we have just been sitting waiting it out and the longer you wait the more severe it gets," said Jeff Pellei of New Jersey.

The Moscow Daleville exit was completely shut down earlier now that it is back open people are excited to go home after spending hours in a parking lot.

"This place was packed last night cars trucks everything but at least I had gas, a bathroom," said Hymes.

College students on a bus home to New York City were stuck on the interstate near Mount Pocono, the winter weather turned what's normally a three-hour ride into a daylong trip.

"I traveled a lot in my life but I never had to sit in the bus for 24 hours this is different. I am just frustrated," said Dennis Lyn of Brooklyn.

Drivers tell Newswatch 16 they had to stay positive despite the terrible road conditions.

"Things could be worse we have bathroom. We have food and we have gas. You know out there we could be stuck," said Mercier.