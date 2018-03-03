Community mourns Hickman officer's death after drowning

The Fulton County Coroner says preliminary autopsy reports show Hickman Police Officer Rodney Smith died from drowning.

Officer Smith was reported missing Friday night. His body was found in a flooded field in Hickman Saturday morning.

Hickman City Manager James Gray says Smith worked for the Mayfield Police Department before moving to the city of Hickman.

"He was invested in being a part of the community," says Gray. "A family man. He was very proud of his children, always talking about them. He was funny, intelligent. Everybody in the community liked him. I know there are a lot of people that are hurting and a lot of people that are trying to make sense of it."

Officer Smith's funeral is scheduled for Tuesday at 11 am at First Assembly of God Church in Mayfield. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Easter Seals of West Kentucky.