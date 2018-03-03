Battered Northeast tries to dig out: 'The beach is all over the front yard'

A powerful storm that snapped trees, downed power lines and killed at least six people has pushed out to sea, leaving a battered Northeast coast trying to dig out.

While the storm has moved offshore, high tides are expected Sunday on the New England coast.

"Winds are likely to remain an issue through Monday, during which there's a shot at a coating to 2" of snow late Sunday into Sunday night," the National Weather Service in Boston tweeted.

The nor'easter knocked out power in several states, with more than 600,000 customers still in the dark from the mid-Atlantic to New England. It sent massive waves crashing into roads and neighborhoods.

Dangerous roads

"The beach is all over the front yard -- we have shingles from everyone else's house but the house we are at actually withstood the storm pretty well," Frank Wilkins of Marshfield, Massachusetts, told CNN affiliate WFXT.

In the aftermath of the storm, not every danger is visible.

"Driving around, it's dangerous there's a lot of trees laying against wires and intersections you can't see," said Butch Welch of Marshfield. " The lights are out at the intersections ... it's scary."

Capt. John Dougan of the Quincy, Massachusetts, Police Department, said it's the worst flooding he's seen in years.

"We're seeing homes underwater, their basements were flooded out, the electricity was off," he said.

The National Weather Service said gusty winds and coastal flooding will diminish as the storm pulls away from the Atlantic coast. Emergency officials urged residents on higher ground to stay indoors, even after the storm pushed out.

The storm morphed Friday into a "bomb cyclone" after undergoing a rapid pressure drop known as bombogenesis. It slammed much of the Northeast with heavy snow and rain, prompting significant coastal flooding and hurricane-force gusts in New England.

Winds along parts of the Massachusetts coast whipped in excess of 90 miles per hour during the storm.

The storm also dumped heavy snow from Ohio to New England and into upstate New York, where more than 3 feet was recorded.

Latest developments

- Deaths: At least six people died in the storm, most of them killed by falling trees in several states, including Maryland, New York, Virginia and Rhode Island.

- Power outages: More than 607,000 customers from Virginia to Massachusetts were still without power late Saturday

- Aftermath response: The governors of Maryland, Virginia and Massachusetts issued emergency declarations, allowing state and local agencies to help those affected.

- Train services: Amtrak said nearly all its services between Boston and Washington, D.C., will resume Sunday after storm-related cancellations Friday.