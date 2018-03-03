New rules at Hartsfield-Jackson international Airport now in effect

Changes went into effect at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Friday -- changes that tighten down the public's window of access to certain areas.

Parts of the airport will be off-limits to the general public between 11 p.m. and 4:30 a.m. -- the domestic and international terminals, the Sky Train, the Rental Car Center and the parking decks.

The exception is if you're a ticketed passenger or if you're there to meet or assist a passenger. Besides trying to clear out space for all the construction workers who are helping to build the giant new canopy and other projects, the idea is also to improve safety and security, according to airport officials.

It will also allow cleaning crews to more easily clean the high-volume public areas.

The new hours of operation mean public areas will no longer be an option for the homeless looking for a place to sleep during the overnight hours.

Airports in other large cities have implemented similar hours, including Chicago, New York, Washington D.C. and Los Angeles.