Charges in 3 other murders filed against Indian Creek trail killings suspect

A newly filed grand jury indictment accuses Fredrick Scott in three other murders in south Kansas City.

Scott already has been charged in three homicides in south Kansas City and Grandview in 2016 and 2017.

The new charges files today against the 23-year-old are in connection with the homicides of David Lenox around Feb. 27, 2017; Timothy Rice, who was found around April 3, 2017; and Michael Darby, who was fatally shot on May 18, 2017.

Three first-degree murder and three armed criminal action charges were filed against Scott in this indictment.

In 2017, Scott was charged in three other homicides in the same general area of south Kansas City.

Those earlier charges accused Scott of the murders of 64-year-old Karen Harmeyer whose body was found in July in Grandview, 57-year-old Steven Gibbons, and 56-year-old John Palmer. Gibbons was killed on Aug. 13, 2017 and Palmer's body was found on Aug. 19, 2016.

That means prosecutors have now filed six first-degree murder charges against Scott.

Mike Darby and David Lenox's sons said they believe prosecutors filed these murder charges against their fathers' killer.

They say they knew this day would come when Scott would be charged.

Prosecutors believe Scott targeted and killed strangers along or near the Indian Creek Trail and several other locations from August of 2016 to August of last year.

The killings devastated families and caused community members to worry about a murderer targeting strangers.

Police said Scott changed his routine when he shot Steven Gibbons on a busy street. They believe he followed Gibbons after he got off a city bus.

Investigators said Scott also killed Karen Harmeyer who lived in a wooded area behind a church in Grandview.

Mike Darby was killed while walking his dogs along the Indian Creek Trail and David Lenox was killed while letting his dog, Snickers, outside to go to the bathroom near his Willow Creek apartment.

The victims' family members said the senseless murders ripped loving people away from their families.

Family members said today's charges are just the beginning of what could be a long road to justice.

"Brings some sense of relief some sense of justice," said Mike Lenox. "It doesn't give us our dad back, which nothing can do. My sister and I both really want to thank the Kansas City Police Deparment, who did a fantastic job on these cases. Prosecutors have been working diligently around the clock."

"Mr. Scott is a serial killer," Brian Darby said. "It's hard to say that, but we are now looking for justice. We are glad this serial killer is off the streets because it's obvious it would have happened many more times."

According to the Jackson County Jail's inmate roster, Scott is still in custody. He was originally arrested in August of last year.