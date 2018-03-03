Thief caught on camera breaking into mailboxes at NW Portland apartments

People living at the Park Regent apartment building in northwest Portland are dealing with a major headache: all of their mail was relocated after a postal inspector says a thief broke into their mailboxes and stole what was inside.

Tenants tell FOX 12 it's a huge violation. Not only do they say they are worried about identity theft because private information was stolen, but they also have no idea how the suspect got inside their locked front doors.

"A little surprised, just cause everything is, like, locked like from every entrance. So I don't know how they would've been able to get in, in the first place," said Zach Nunley, who has no idea what mail of his what stolen.

Park Regent managers say they're working with the Portland Police Bureau to figure out how a man they caught on surveillance cameras made it through their doors and into the mail room early Thursday morning.

Brittany Jesek says she feels safe in her neighborhood, but sees suspicious behavior from time to time.

"People will get in on your coattail, and you just need to be aware of who's following behind. Like, you may think they're a tenant but who knows?" she said.

Jesek's mailbox was one of many targeted.

"It was, yeah. And he left the mail inside. It was just bills. I guess he didn't want to pay those," Jesek laughed.

A postal inspector with the United States Postal Service, Adam Sale, says they are also investigating.

Nunley shared a photo from inside the mailroom Friday afternoon showing, more than a day after the break-in, mailbox doors still hung damaged and empty.

"Doors are ripped off. I mean, I don't know what he was trying to do but it's worse than I thought," said another tenant, Laurie Himmel who has lived at Park Regent for about eight months.

Jesek says she could've easily run into the thief that morning, and probably wouldn't have known he didn't belong inside.

Park Regent employees say maintenance technicians are working on the broken boxes.

As far as security goes, Jesek says she didn't know the property had surveillance cameras and is happy the footage is so clear.

"I don't really know what else they can do. I mean, all of the doors are locked. Even the laundry room is locked to get down there," she said.

Police say they are still in the initial stages of this case, but USPS inspectors tell FOX 12 they'll be working with officers and using the high quality surveillance footage to catch the suspect.

Postal inspectors say they encourage people to check their mail every day.

If you believe you've been a victim of mail theft, officials advise you to report it as soon as you can to this number staffed 24 hours a day: 1-877-876-2455.