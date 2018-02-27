Trump, RNC to launch major donor push

President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee will unveil a significant donor program this weekend as preparation for upcoming elections.

Capping a tumultuous week for the White House, the initiative will be launched by the Trump campaign and the RNC at the committee's donor retreat on Saturday, RNC's Ryan Mahoney told CNN.

Politico first reported the fundraising push.

The plan will raise funds for Trump's reelection bid, the RNC and the upcoming midterm elections, Mahoney said. The program has various levels for donors depending on the size of their donations, including one group titled the "Trump Train" for those who give $25,000 and another called the "45 Club" for those who raise $45,000 or more, he confirmed to CNN.

Earlier this week, Trump tapped Brad Parscale to head his 2020 re-election campaign despite the election being nearly three years away. Parscale was the digital media director for Trump's 2016 campaign.

In the announcement, the reelection campaign also said it would be involved in the 2018 midterms by "providing candidates with general support, endorsements and rallying the support of the political grassroots by engaging Trump supporters in districts and states."

Republicans currently control both the House and Senate, but face an uphill battle maintaining the majority by historical standards.

The announcement also comes amid reports of crumbling morale in the White House and Republicans repeatedly breaking with the President on several issues, including the administration's newly announced tariffs and positions on gun reform that Trump expressed at a White House meeting earlier this week.

Additionally, several probes into Russian meddling in the 2016 election continue to move forward, looking into any potential ties between Trump campaign associates and Russians. Trump has repeatedly denied any collusion.