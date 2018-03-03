Police: Officers Fatally Shoot Man Wanted for Probation Violation at 7-11 Parking Lot in Santa Ana

Officers in Santa Ana late Friday fatally shot a man wanted for violating terms of his probation, authorities said.

Garden Grove police said the 31-year-old man was wanted for a "no bail" warrant for violating terms of his post-release community supervision.

Investigators told KTLA that officers followed the suspect for about 6 or 7 miles before approaching him in his vehicle at the parking lot of the 7-11 store on 1700 E. Dyer Road at around 11:30 p.m.

An altercation ensued and Garden Grove police shot the man multiple times, according to a statement from the agency. The department said officers and paramedics rendered first aid before transporting the man to a trauma center, where he was declared dead at 12:10 a.m.

The man's identity would not be released until the Orange County Coroner's Office could conclude its preliminary investigation and notify next of kin, Garden Grove police said.

No officers were hurt during the incident.

The Orange County District Attorney's Office and the Santa Ana Police Department were conducting an investigation.

Authorities provided no further details.