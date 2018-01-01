Video shows violent attack at Redbox movie machine

Police released video from security camera that captured an apparently unprovoked attack at a video rental machine outside a convenience store.

The incident happened at around 9 p.m. on Feb. 15 outside a 7-Eleven store in the North Park neighborhood.

The video, which was recorded outside the store at 3019 Meade Avenue, shows a woman standing in front of the Redbox video rental machine. She appears to be looking through the available video rentals.

A man walks up behind the woman and stands behind her as if waiting his turn. Suddenly he comes up next to the woman and violently shoves her off the sidewalk.

The woman fell to the ground and was injured by the attack. She walked away with cuts and bruises.

Omar Alqaisi, an employee at the store, said he rushed over to help.

"I heard a lady who said, 'help, help, help!'" Alqaisi said. "She was here so I tried to help her. I said, 'Hey ma'am, are you OK? Do you need to go to the hospital?' She was crying and mad. She said, 'You have to catch him!' I told her I never see him here."

Alqaisi said he then called 911. Later, he saw the video of what happened.

"That's crazy because she's a woman. Ladies first everywhere ... He should respect her. She's human. He can't do that. That's very, very bad," he said.

Police released the video in the hope that someone will recognize the man who attacked the woman. Anyone with information about the attack should call San Diego police Det. Kevin Armentano at 619-516-3025.