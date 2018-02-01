Dolly Parton thinks it's time for a '9 to 5' remake

In the age of #MeToo and Time's Up, Dolly Parton believes it's the perfect time to remake her hit film, "9 to 5."

The classic 1980 movie -- starring Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as secretaries battling with a sexist boss -- was one of the first to highlight sexual harassment of women at work.

Parton recently told Nightline that while the trio has always discussed revisiting the film, it started to really make sense now, amid the national conversation around harassment and equal pay for women.

"We decided that we are going to do another one," she said. "We are trying to get the script and all that. Everyone is very interested, and we've all agreed that we'd love to do it if it's right."

A reboot is in the early stages of development, Deadline reported Thursday.

Parton told Nightline she supports those who have come forward to tell their stories of being victims of misconduct.

"I think that everyone who has ever been abused should come forward, should be listened to and should be heard," she said.

The iconic singer also spilled some tea about a possible new plot for a "9 to 5" reboot.

"This new idea looked like it was going to bring some new girls in ... and they go find us, where we are, the old characters," she said. "We've all started a business of our own, and they come find us to get some input on how they should help run the business."

Parton said Fonda and Tomlin, who star in the Netflix series "Grace and Frankie," are both on board.