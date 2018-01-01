Sheriff's deputies rescue elderly man who drove his car into a pond

Wyoming County Sheriff's deputies sprung into action Wednesday, rescuing an elderly man after he drove his car into a pond.

It happened in Perry just before 7 p.m. on Route 20A. Crews who responded said they arrived at the scene to find the vehicle sinking into the pond.

Trapped in the driver's seat, was 82-year-old George Reed, with water above his neckline.

The sheriff's office says Deputy John Button and First Lieutenant Dakota Spink entered the cold water and attached a tow rope to a rear tire on the vehicle. The tow rope was then attached to a fire truck, and Reed's vehicle was pulled to the edge of the pond. Members of Perry Fire Department and Perry Center Fire Department were then able to extricate Reed from his vehicle.

Reed was transported to the Wyoming County Community Hospital for minor injuries and was later released.

The cause of the accident was determined to be a reaction to another uninvolved vehicle.