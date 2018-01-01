BREAKING: Two people shot, killed on CMU campus, source says

Authorities are investigating an active situation on Central Michigan University's campus after reports of shots fired.

Scroll for more content...

Students on campus reported they received automated messages from the university just after 9 a.m. warning of shots fired near the fourth floor of Campbell Hall. The student dormitory is located on W. Broomfield Street.

A source told TV5 two people have been shot. Both victims died from their wounds, according to the Morning Sun.

The Morning Sun reports police are looking for a black man with short hair, slight build, wearing yellow-colored jeans, a blue hoodie and a gun pistol tucked in his belt. Police are working to get a photo of the suspect, according to the media outlet.

The suspect was last seen on the railroad tracks off central campus.

"The shooter has not yet been apprehended. Please remain aware of your surroundings and call 911 to report suspicious activity," Mt. Pleasant Public Safety said on Facebook.

We're told Friday is the final day before Spring Break for students.

Police are asking students to stay clear of the area.

Michigan State Police have choppers, canine crews, and Emergency Support Team resources on the scene.

Sacred Heart Academy is confirmed on lockdown.