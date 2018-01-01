Meghan Markle and Prince Harry invite public to wedding day

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will invite more than 2,600 people -- almost half of them members of the public -- into the grounds of Windsor Castle to share their wedding day, Kensington Palace said Friday.

Scroll for more content...

The invitees will be able to watch the arrivals of the bride and groom and their guests at St. George's Chapel, where the ceremony takes place on May 19, and to watch the newlyweds depart the castle on a carriage procession through the town of Windsor.

"Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have said they want their wedding day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too," a palace press release said.

"This wedding, like all weddings, will be a moment of fun and joy that will reflect the characters and values of the bride and groom."

Members of the public from across the United Kingdom will make up 1,200 of those invited, the palace said. "The couple has asked that the people chosen are from a broad range of backgrounds and ages, including young people who have shown strong leadership, and those who have served their communities," it said.

Another 100 of those invited into the grounds will be pupils from two local schools. Two hundred will be from a range of charities and organizations with which Harry and Meghan have a close connection.

The couple are also inviting 610 Windsor Castle community members, including residents of Windsor Castle and members of the St. George's Chapel community, and 530 members of the royal households and Crown Estate.

The wedding will take place at 12 p.m. GMT (7 a.m. ET) on May 19 in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, Kensington Palace has said. It will be officiated by the Dean of Windsor, the Right Reverend David Conner and the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

After the ceremony, Meghan and Harry will embark on a televised procession around Windsor during which they will see the crowds who have gathered to mark their big day.

The newlyweds will leave Windsor Castle in a carriage and travel along High Street through the town, before returning to the castle by the Long Walk, according to the Palace. Windsor is some 40 km (25 miles) west of central London.