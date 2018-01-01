The world's last male northern white rhino is gravely ill, pushing the subspecies a step closer to extinction.

The rhino, named Sudan, made headlines last year when he was listed on a dating app as the "Most Eligible Bachelor in the World." The campaign was part of an effort to raise funds to save the subspecies.

Sudan, 45, lives at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya with two other female northern white rhinos -- Fatu and Najin. They are the last three northern white rhinos left in the world.

For an animal on the verge of extinction, the fate of the subspecies rests on Sudan's ability to conceive with the two rhinos.

As experts scramble to ensure the subspecies does not go extinct, Sudan's ailing health is sparking concerns.

"At the advanced age of 45, his health has begun deteriorating, and his future is not looking bright," at Ol Pejeta said in a statement.

Sudan developed an age related infection on his back right leg last year. It was assessed and treated, and he resumed normal movement in January.

"Recently, a secondary and much deeper infection was discovered beneath the initial one," Ol Pejeta said. " This has been treated, but worryingly, the infection is taking longer to recover. We are very concerned about him ... we do not want him to suffer unnecessarily."

Sudan and his female companions are protected from poachers by 24-hour armed guards.

Rhinos are targeted by poachers, fueled by the belief in Asia that their horns cure various ailments. Experts say the rhino horn is becoming more lucrative than drugs.

With only three left, there's a race against time to try to sustain the subspecies.

The western black rhino was declared extinct seven years ago as a result of poaching. All five remaining rhino species worldwide are considered threatened, according to the conservation group Save the Rhino.

Experts say if poaching continues at that rate, rhino deaths could surpass births, pushing the animals closer to extinction.