NYT: Justice review expected to criticize Andrew McCabe for media disclosures

A Justice Department review is expected to criticize former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe for divulging information about an ongoing investigation into Hillary Clinton's handling of classified information to the media,The New York Times reports, citing four people familiar with the inquiry.

Justice Department Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz is expected to focus on, among other things, details in The Wall Street Journal about how the FBI approached the probe into former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's handling of classified information while secretary of state. Horowitz also has concluded that McCabe authorized FBI officials to speak to The Wall Street Journal for an article about the Clinton Foundation's financial dealings, the Times reported, citing the four people, who the newspaper said spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the report before it is published.

A spokesman for Horowitz declined to comment to the Times, as did McCabe. McCabe and his allies say he did nothing improper and cooperated fully with the inspector general, the Times reported.

McCabe announced in January he would be stepping down from his position. He was a central target of President Donald Trump's ire toward the FBI over its role in the investigation into potential collusion between his campaign and Russia during the 2016 election.

McCabe was eligible to retire in March, but with his accumulated leave, he was able to depart earlier.

Just before he stepped down, The Washington Post reported that Trump had asked him who he voted for in the 2016 election. According to the Post, McCabe told the President he hadn't voted.

While McCabe did not vote in the presidential general election, CNN has reported he did vote in the Republican presidential primary, according to two Virginia campaign consultants -- one Republican, one Democratic -- with access to the Virginia campaign participation rolls.

Trump later denied he had asked McCabe the question.

"I don't think so. No. I don't think I did," Trump told reporters gathered in chief of staff John Kelly's White House office.

"I don't know what's the big deal with that. Because I would ask you, 'Who did you vote for?' " Trump said. "I don't think it is a big deal. But I don't remember that. I don't remember asking him the question."

The inspector general's review is expected to be released in March or April, the Times reported.