18 men arrested in human trafficking mission

A human trafficking operation led to the arrests of 18 men in Washington County, according to deputies.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office and other local law enforcement partners conducted the mission Wednesday.
The goal was to "break a link in the chain of human trafficking by enforcing state and federal laws and developing intelligence on anyone trafficking victims in Washington County," according to the sheriff's office.
The suspects arrested were identified Thursday as:
Michael K. Hallam, 32, of Portland, for commercial sexual solicitation
Gustavo Brito-Barrera, 31, of Tigard, for commercial sexual solicitation and a probation violation warrant
Ibrahem Al-Refai, 26, of Portland, for commercial sexual solicitation
Abram McKenzie, 45, of White City, for commercial sexual solicitation
Shih-Ang Wei, 32, of Beaverton, for commercial sexual solicitation
Richard Nevarez, 32, of Hillsboro, for commercial sexual solicitation
Roman Cabrera-Gaytan, 38, of Kelso, Washington, for commercial sexual solicitation
Richard T. Green, 48, of Camas, Washington, for commercial sexual solicitation, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and DUII (controlled substance)
Thomas P. Timberg, 63, of Lake Oswego, for commercial sexual solicitation
Jason Blythe, 41, of Tualatin, for commercial sexual solicitation
John M. Raz, 45, of Portland, for commercial sexual solicitation
Nicholas C. Guffey, 20, of Dallas, for commercial sexual solicitation
Vicente Escobar-Diaz, 42, of Beaverton, for commercial sexual solicitation
Daniel Dominguez-Zapata, 50, of Beaverton, for commercial sexual solicitation
Samuel Sherrill, 75, of Newberg, for commercial sexual solicitation
Nada H. Nada, 36, of Fontana, California, for commercial sexual solicitation
Steven Mesia, 53, of Tillamook, for commercial sexual solicitation
Anderson Velazquez-Zenon, 32, of Beaverton, for commercial sexual solicitation
Other agencies involved in the mission included the Portland Police Bureau's Sex Trafficking Unit, the Forest Grove Police Department, the Hillsboro Police Department and the Washington County District Attorney's Office.