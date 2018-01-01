Shocking 'Shoot A School Kid' billboard appears in Las Vegas

Anyone driving on Interstate 15 near Spring Mountain Road near the Las Vegas Strip early this morning may have seen a shocking billboard.

It said "Shoot A School Kid Only $29."

The infamous art collective INDECLINE "vandalized" the sign on Wednesday night. The billboard is used by Battlefield Vegas, which advertises that it is the best indoor shooting range experience in Las Vegas.

The sign was also changed to say "DEFEND LIVES REFORM LAWS."

INDECLINE says they did it because of "America's longstanding obsession with gun culture and out government's inability to honor the victims of mass shootings by distancing themselves from the homicidal policies of the NRA."

INDECLINE says it is "calling on all political parties to immediately work towards a legislative resolution that aims to protect citizens and reform inadequate gun las that are currently placing value on assault weapons over that of human life."

This isn't the first time that INDECLINE has vandalized a billboard or did something controversial in Las Vegas and other cities around the U.S.

INDECLINE was also behind the naked Donald Trump statues in 2016 that popped up in many cities, including Las Vegas, New York City, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

In addition, the group vandalized a billboard that was promoting a fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor.

They also hung mannequins in suits on billboards with the caption "Dying For Work."

The message on the billboard was covered up before 9 a.m. Thursday. The incident is under investigation.

INDECLINE released an updated statement:

"INDECLINE suspected this could be a gut reaction to this protest piece and with that, we would like to ask if our government's history of unwavering collusion with the NRA and the subsequent massacre of our civilians, some of them children, by AR-15's other assault rifles, isn't the most horrific example of lines being crossed. If US citizens can stand by and tolerate that and not a removable vinyl sticker on a billboard, we're in bad shape."