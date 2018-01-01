Clear
US ambassador to Mexico stepping down

The US ambassador to Mexico has announced that she is stepping down in May.Roberta Jacobson made the announcem...

Posted: Mar. 1, 2018 12:36 PM
Updated: Mar. 1, 2018 12:36 PM

The US ambassador to Mexico has announced that she is stepping down in May.

Roberta Jacobson made the announcement in a tweet in Spanish on Thursday, "I will be departing at the beginning of May, in search of other opportunities."

The resignation comes at a time when US relations with Mexico have been strained. Jacobson ended her tweet stating, "We are Stronger Together!"

Last weekend, Mexican President Enrique Pe-a Nieto called off an official trip to Washington to meet with President Donald Trump after a tense phone call.

CNN previously reported Pe-a Nieto was tentatively planning the trip for March, a White House official said, but the official confirmed to CNN that the trip was put on hold following the phone call, which took place on February 20.

