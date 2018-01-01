Body found identified as missing mother

A body was found near the home of a 23-year-old woman who mysteriously went missing Tuesday morning, according to the Middlesex County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say an unidentified body was found one mile away from TerriLynn St. John's home in a wooded area. A man is in custody in connection to the death, law enforcement officials said.

The sheriff's office said a tip led them to the body.

St. John was last heard from around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, when she went to her car in her front yard, preparing to take her children to daycare, according to family members.

The door of the home was found open and her small children were found alone inside her home. Family members are especially concerned about St. John's whereabouts because her cell phone was found in the bushes outside her home.

In addition, they said her car is still at home and her broken necklace was found in the yard. Those family members say because of the evidence left behind, they believe a struggle took place outside the home.