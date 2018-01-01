Unreleased Amy Winehouse demo surfaces

A demo recorded by a then 17-year-old Amy Winehouse has been released online.

"My Own Way" was recorded in 2001 by composer and musician Gil Cang, when the singer visited his London studio.

Winehouse died from alcohol intoxication at the age of 27 in 2011.

Cang told the Camden New Journal he co-wrote the song with co-composer James McMillan.

He said Winehouse recorded it as a part of a demo to try and attract record companies to give her a deal.

"It was September 2001 and her first album hadn't come out," he said. "She hadn't signed for Island Records then."

Cang said the young Winehouse impressed them all, recording the song in just three takes.

"We were struck immediately by her talent. It was a real jaw-on-the-floor moment," he said."We were like wow, yes."

Cang called Winehouse "properly amazing to work with" and said they both shared an interest in reggae, ska, and music by '60s female groups.

He added that he hopes her fans enjoy the song.

"I've had it knocking about for so long. I found it again last week and thought -- I'll put it out there so people could hear it," Cang said.