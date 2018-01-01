16 insane things that happened in Trumpworld in just the last 48 hours

Even by President Donald Trump's frenetic standards, the events of the last 48 hours have been insane.

Major resignations! Infighting! Robert Mueller! Javanka! And much, much more.

Because no one could keep track of it all, we -- me and the one and only Brenna Williams -- made a list. Here it is:

White House communications director Hope Hicks resigned. John Kelly and Jared Kushner/Ivanka Trump are fighting. Special counsel Robert Mueller is looking into Donald Trump's financial maneuvers prior to his announcing for president. Trump publicly attacked Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Again. Trump convened a conversation with senators and House members on gun safety in which he pooh-poohed a House-passed bill that grants states reciprocity on conceal and carry and seemed open to a comprehensive gun control measure. We learned that Kushner has been stripped of his top secret security clearance, hamstringing his ability to oversee his broad portfolio of responsibilities within the White House. Hicks testified before the House Intelligence Committee in relation to its investigation into Russia's attempted meddling in the 2016 election and acknowledged that she has told white lies in service of Trump. The Washington Post reported that four foreign countries -- Israel, United Arab Emirates, Mexico and China -- had assessed that Kushner was vulnerable to manipulation due to his complex financial interests. Longtime Javanka confidant Josh Raffel announced he was leaving the White House. It emerged that the Department of Housing and Urban Development spent $31,000 to replace furniture in the office of Secretary Ben Carson. A political appointee at the Interior Department resigned after CNN's K-File found a series of anti-gay and anti-Muslim comments she made via Facebook and Twitter. Trump announced the hiring of Brad Parscale as his 2020 campaign manager. Trump sent a flurry of tweets on Mueller's ongoing Russia investigation -- including one that read simply: "WITCH HUNT!" US Cyber Command chief Adm. Mike Rogers told members of Congress that Trump had not authorized him to disrupt Russian attempts to meddle in future US elections. Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort pleaded not guilty to an array of (new) bank fraud and money laundering charges brought against him by Mueller. The White House parted ways with Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a senior adviser to first lady Melania Trump. Wolkoff's event-planning business was paid more than $26 million for its work on Trump's inauguration.

And brace yourself: It's only Wednesday.