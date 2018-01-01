Propane tank rupture leads to evacuations

The Douglas police and Douglas fire units worked a large-scale hazmat incident Tuesday morning.

Scroll for more content...

It was originally reported that the incident started with a two-vehicle wreck near 9th and Pan American. The Cochise Cochise County Sheriff's Office said that one the vehicles crashed into an 18,000-gallon propane tank, causing a gas leak and injuries to the motorists inside the vehicle.

After further investigation, Douglas Police learned that a commercial dump truck struck a guide wire causing damage to valves on the tank which then caused it to leak.

The tank was ten percent full at the time. As of now, two percent is still spewing out.

Two people sustained minor injuries.

CCSO assisted Douglas police and Douglas fire at the scene.

All structures within a half-mile radius --including 19 businesses -- were evacuated. Schools were released shortly after noon.

As of 4:30 p.m. evacuation orders were lifted.